Aldean: Message of 'Cool Song' Has Been 'Overshadowed'

Jason Aldean defended his song "Try That in a Small Town" to fans in the suburbs of a big city Saturday night. At a concert in Mansfield, around 40 miles from Boston, the country singer compared the controversial song, with lyrics like, "Around here we take care of our own," to how Bostonians came together after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, NBC News reports. "A whole, not a small town, a big-ass town came together, no matter your color, no matter anything," he said, adding that "the whole country, especially Boston" came together to find the bombers. "Any of you guys that would've found those guys before the cops did, I know you guys from Boston, and you guys would've beat the s--- out of them," he said.

"I've been trying to say, this is not about race, it's about people getting their s--- together and acting right, acting like you've got some common sense," Aldean said. He described "Try That in a Small Town" as a "really cool song" with a message that had "completely gotten overshadowed by all the bulls---," the Boston Globe reports. The song's video, which featured footage from protests, was pulled from Country Music Television soon after its release earlier this month amid accusations that it encouraged vigilantism and violence.

Six seconds of footage, including scenes from Black Lives Matter protests, were cut from the video last week. "Everybody can look at it from a different angle," Aldean said at a concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Friday, per the Washington Post. "But just because six seconds were taken out, doesn't change what I was trying to say in the video." (Read more Jason Aldean stories.)