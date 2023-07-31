Stocks Edge Higher to Close Another Winning Month

Wall Street closed out its latest winning month with another tick higher on Monday. The S&P 500 added 6.73 points, or 0.1%, to 4,588.96 to cap its fifth straight month of gains. That's its longest winning streak in nearly two years, and the index is at a 16-month high after rallying on hopes cooling inflation will mean the economy can avoid a long-predicted recession, the AP reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 100.24, or 0.3%, to 35,559.53, and the Nasdaq composite rose 29.37, or 0.2%, to 13,346.0

Critics have been saying, however, that Wall Street's seemingly growing consensus for a soft landing for the economy has come too quickly. Several reports this upcoming week could poke holes in the theory that inflation will keep coming down enough for the Federal Reserve to not only stop hiking interest rates but to begin cutting them by early next year. Big names in the market, such as Rob Arnott at Research Affiliates, are warning not to be "overly hasty in popping the champagne corks." Arnott sees the possibility of inflation rebounding again later this year, even though it's cooled considerably recently.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell himself has pointed to Friday's upcoming report on the overall US job market as an important datapoint. Growth needs to be strong enough to keep a lid on worries about a possible recession. But a reading that's too hot could also mean upward pressure on inflation.