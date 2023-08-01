Phoenix Ends Its Blistering Streak

After a remarkable 31 days in a row with temperatures of at least 110 degrees, Phoenix is finally getting a break. Temperatures peaked at 108 degrees at the city's airport on Monday, ending the record-breaking heat streak . The previous record for consecutive days of 110 degrees or higher was 18 days, set in 1974, per NBC News . The city also broke the August 2020 record for hottest month in July. It's been a dangerous time, and not just with some suffering burns from sweltering pavement . There were 25 heat-related deaths in Maricopa County in July with another 249 "under investigation for potential heat links," per Fox News .

August could be even hotter, warns National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Hirsch. "So we're still urging people to take the necessary precautions, such as remaining hydrated and limiting outdoor activity," he says, per Fox. It's been so hot for so long, even at night, that Arizona's saguaro cacti have been losing limbs and falling over, per Reuters. The cacti rely on rains during the monsoon season, which begins June 15. Rain was finally reported in the region on Monday, with scattered storms expected to continue into Tuesday, per KSAZ. But highs above 110 degrees are forecast again on Wednesday. (Read more Phoenix stories.)