Major Poll on 2024 Race: Biden 43, Trump 43

The New York Times is out with its first poll about the 2024 race, and the phrase "dead heat" is in play. As in, the poll has President Biden and former President Trump tied at 43% in a hypothetical rematch. Yes, both men have to win their party primaries first, but that is looking more and more like a lock. A Times poll released Monday, also done in conjunction with Sienna College, has Trump absolutely crushing his opponents despite two indictments and more legal trouble looming: He's up 54 to17 over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the other candidates in single digits.