Taylor Swift isn't only having a seismic effect on the cities she performs in—she's also having an earthshaking impact on the wallets of truckers hauling her gear for her Eras Tour. The 33-year-old star performed at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday, and TMZ reports that before the show, Swift doled out $100,000 bonus checks to each of the big-rig drivers accompanying her on tour—a $5 million payday, as Swift has about 50 truckers commissioned.

TMZ's sources say the surprise extra cash comprised "end of tour" bonuses, as the US part of her concert lineup is wrapping up next week. Other team members, including dancers, lighting and sound techs, and caterers, were also said to have received a "very generous amount" from Swift. That was the nice end of things for Swift's two-night showing at Levi's Stadium. Now the naughty: The performer broke the venue's 11pm weekend curfew—twice. The Mercury News reports that on Friday, Swift's concert ran till 11:38pm, while on Saturday, things closed out at 11:26pm.

Her shows are apparently the first to break the curfew, but a Santa Clara spokeswoman says the city's police didn't receive any noise complaints, so it's not clear if there will be any repercussions for Swift's team. One family that was at the stadium Friday to take part in the "Anti-Hero" singer's curfew-breaking: the Zuckerbergs. People reports that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan attended the concert with their young daughters. "Life of a girl dad," Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram, in a post that showed him wearing jewel stick-ons on his face and a friendship bracelet around his wrist. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)