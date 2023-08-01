Senator Says She Was Hospitalized With Facial Numbness

Days after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of the oldest senators, caused concern by freezing up during a press conference, one of the youngest senators has disclosed that she is dealing with a health issue. Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama said Monday that she was hospitalized over the weekend in Montgomery after she "experienced a sudden onset of numbness" in her face, CNN reports. The 41-year-old said she is now at home and her recovery is likely to take several weeks. The condition, she said, is not life-threatening.