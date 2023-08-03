A California man accused of sneaking into Lake Tahoe vacation condos and fondling women's feet has been arrested. On Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Nevada said that 26-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzales of Atwater had been taken into custody on Monday and hit with burglary and battery charges, reports KRON . Per a Facebook post , sheriff's officials say that over the Fourth of July weekend, Gonzales snuck into two resort condos in Stateline, Nevada, by entering through unlocked screen doors in the wee hours of the morning.

Authorities say "once inside, [Gonzales] positioned himself at the foot of the bed and rubbed the feet of two separate adult females." The victims were said to have woken up while this was happening, confronted Gonzales, and scared him off. The women didn't know each other, per Newsweek. Investigators say Gonzales was known to cops in the Atwater/Merced County area of California and was suspected of other crimes, including stealing women's shoes, trespassing, and "sexual self-gratification during some of these incidents."

The sheriff's office statement notes that it also seemed to investigators "Gonzales' crimes were escalating in nature." The Lake Tahoe break-ins spurred officials to tell locals to keep their doors locked, per NBC News. Forensic techniques led authorities to Gonzales, who was arrested at his home on Tuesday and is now being held in the Merced County Jail on $50,000 bail, until he can be extradited to Nevada. "These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again," says Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley, per his office's statement. (Read more Lake Tahoe stories.)