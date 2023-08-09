The hits—or really, the falls and senior moments—just keep coming for a couple of the United States Senate's most venerable and aged members, Dianne Feinstein and Mitch McConnell, both of whom are facing calls from members of their own parties to step down. As CBS News reports, the latest instance was Feinstein, the Senate's oldest member at 90 years old, who fell Tuesday at her San Francisco home and was taken to the hospital. Per her office: "Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home." TMZ notes that she returned home Tuesday night and is recovering there. Feinstein appeared very confused at a Senate hearing at the end of last month and was absent from her job for nearly three months earlier this year. (Read more Dianne Feinstein stories.)