DeSantis Suspends a 2nd Florida Prosecutor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday suspended the top prosecutor in Orlando, saying she had neglected her duty to prosecute criminals. "It is my duty as governor to ensure that the laws enacted by our duly elected Legislature are followed," DeSantis said during a news conference announcing the suspension of State Attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit, which serves Orange and Osceola counties. This is the second elected state attorney DeSantis has suspended in the past year, the AP reports, and the New York Times calls it a "drastic and exceedingly rare step of removing an elected state attorney." DeSantis cited three criminal cases in his suspension of Worrell, per the Times, one of which involved the shooting of two Orlando cops over the weekend.