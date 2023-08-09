What the Ohio Vote on Abortion Means

Ohio voters delivered a victory for abortion access on Tuesday, even if they didn't explicitly vote on abortion. Instead, they rejected a GOP-backed proposal (called Issue 1) that would have made it harder to amend the state's constitution. However, the vote was widely understood to be an attempt to restrict abortions because a measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state is on the ballot in November. In fact, prior to the vote, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Issue 1 was "100% about keeping a radical pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution," per the Ohio Capital Journal. A look at the implications of the vote:

The result is "significant," write David Leonhardt and Ian Prasad Philbrick in a New York Times assessment. Ohio is "increasingly conservative," and yet it rather easily defeated the proposal 57% to 43%. It's now the fourth straight red state, after Kansas, Kentucky, and Montana, to have voted in favor of abortion access on a referendum since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "At least for now, ballot initiatives—as opposed to ousting otherwise popular Republican politicians—appear to be one of the few ways for advocates to expand abortion access in conservative states." However, more votes are upcoming, and the piece digs into those.