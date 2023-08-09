Christie Fires Back After Trump Mocks His Weight

For now, the most salient stat regarding Donald Trump and Chris Christie is that the former president has 59% of the support of GOP voters and the former governor has 3%, reports the Hill, citing a Morning Consult poll. But the rival candidates are nonetheless engaging in some one-on-one mockery that has been generating headlines for its personal nature:

"Christie, he's eating right now. He can't be bothered," the former president said Tuesday in New Hampshire, per Politico. Then Trump pointed to a member of the audience. "Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. That's very disrespectful," he said. "I'm trying to be nice. Don't call him a fat pig. You can't do that." Doubling down: Trump repeated the insult on Truth Social, joking that he was being "extremely respectful" of his rival, per Fox News. "During a speech in front of a large crowd of Patriots, somebody shouted out that 'Chris Christie is a fat pig.' Rather than acknowledging that, which many speakers would have done, I said, 'No, No, he is not a fat pig,'" he wrote. "I'm sure Chris would have been very happy with my defense of him!"