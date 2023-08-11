Former Trump fixer , ex-attorney , and convicted felon Michael Cohen may soon be adding a new descriptor before his name: congressional candidate. "I am interested and there's a multitude of folks encouraging me to run," the 56-year-old told Semafor on Thursday, noting that he lives on Manhattan's East Side, in New York's 12th District. He says he would run as a Democrat, meaning that would likely have him squaring off in a primary against current Rep. Jerry Nadler, who's served in Congress since 1992 and has been the Democrats' top representative on the House Judiciary Committee since 2019.

The Times of Israel notes the list of charges that Cohen pleaded guilty to 2018 and that would hover over his candidacy, including lying to Congress and to banks, evading paying income taxes, and breaching campaign finance laws. He spent a little over a year behind bars before being released to spend the rest of his three-year sentence at home due to the pandemic. In addition to dabbling in crime and politics, Cohen is also now finding himself at the center of a reality-TV commotion involving The Real Housewives of New York City. More on that hubbub here. (Read more Michael Cohen stories.)