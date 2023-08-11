Trump's Ex-Fixer Is Fixing for a Seat in Congress

Michael Cohen is considering run in New York as a Dem, with possible primary against Jerry Nadler
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 11, 2023 8:23 AM CDT
Michael Cohen speaks to reporters on March 15 in New York, after a second day of testimony before a grand jury investigating hush-money payments he arranged and made on the behalf of former President Donald Trump.   (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Former Trump fixer, ex-attorney, and convicted felon Michael Cohen may soon be adding a new descriptor before his name: congressional candidate. "I am interested and there's a multitude of folks encouraging me to run," the 56-year-old told Semafor on Thursday, noting that he lives on Manhattan's East Side, in New York's 12th District. He says he would run as a Democrat, meaning that would likely have him squaring off in a primary against current Rep. Jerry Nadler, who's served in Congress since 1992 and has been the Democrats' top representative on the House Judiciary Committee since 2019.

The Times of Israel notes the list of charges that Cohen pleaded guilty to 2018 and that would hover over his candidacy, including lying to Congress and to banks, evading paying income taxes, and breaching campaign finance laws. He spent a little over a year behind bars before being released to spend the rest of his three-year sentence at home due to the pandemic. In addition to dabbling in crime and politics, Cohen is also now finding himself at the center of a reality-TV commotion involving The Real Housewives of New York City. More on that hubbub here. (Read more Michael Cohen stories.)

