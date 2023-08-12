Woody Harrelson's Apparent Pick for 2024 Proves Polarizing

If you weren't sure who Woody Harrelson intends to vote for in 2024, he just offered what may be a big clue. The Daily Beast reports that the 62-year-old True Detective actor popped up in a Thursday Instagram photo with Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Cheryl Hines, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and all signs from the pic point to Harrelson climbing on board the RFK Jr. train.

"Great seeing you Woody," Hines posted as the caption on her photo, which showed herself and a smiling Harrelson, who was sporting a "Kennedy 2024" baseball cap. The two had co-starred together in 2017's Wilson. Like RFK Jr., Harrelson has raised eyebrows over his comments on COVID 19 and vaccines, pushing conspiracy theories claiming the disease's outbreak was tied to 5G technology in China, as well as making remarks that appeared to be skeptical about the coronavirus vaccines when he hosted Saturday Night Live in February.

The Independent notes that Harrelson has described himself as an "anarchist" who doesn't trust the government or either of the two major political parties. Whatever he classifies as, reaction was mixed to his apparent RFK Jr. endorsement, per USA Today. "Omgosh this makes me so happy!" one fan wrote. Another gushed, in reference to Hines: "First Lady vibes right there!!" Not everyone was pleased with Harrelson's promotion. "You might as well be wearing a MAGA hat because that's who a Kennedy campaign will elect," one detractor wrote. "My enthusiasm is curbed," noted another, a reference to Hines' hit HBO show.