It's Now the Deadliest US Fire in a Century

Now that crews are finally able to search inside burnt-out homes in Hawaii, the inevitable has occurred: The death toll has jumped. The figure stood at 93 on Saturday, making it the deadliest US fire since 1910, according to the National Fire Protection Association. And as Hawaii News Now notes, it's destined to keep rising because crews had searched only 3% of the hardest-hit areas in western Maui. An estimated 2,200 structures were destroyed or damaged in the area, particularly in the popular tourist town of Lahaina, and 86% of them were residential buildings, per the AP.