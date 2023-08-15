A Quiet Marriage Then a Secret Birth for Ashley Olsen

TMZ reports actress and husband Louis Eisner had a son
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 15, 2023 1:30 AM CDT

Another apparent scoop from TMZ, which reports Ashley Olsen managed to keep her entire pregnancy under wraps and gave birth several months ago. Sources tell the site she and husband Louis Eisner welcomed a son named Otto. The two married in December. Neither TMZ nor People have managed to get a comment from the actress' rep yet.

As TMZ puts it, "For those unaware, Ashley's relationship with her artist husband has been kept mostly private, except for being spotted out together a handful of times in NYC." Indeed, People reports that while the two are thought to have been together since 2017, they have never publicly commented on the relationship. (Marriage rumors about the two began in 2019.)

