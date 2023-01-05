Report: Ashley Olsen Is Now a Married Woman

While Ashley Olsen, known for treasuring her privacy, isn't exactly shouting about it from the rooftops, she is reportedly now a married woman. The fashion designer and former actor married artist Louis Eisner in a Bel-Air home last week, sources tell Page Six. The insiders say there were around 50 relatives and friends at the private ceremony. Olsen, 36, and Eisner, 33, have been together since 2017 but they're rarely seen at public events together. Marriage rumors began in 2019, when Olsen was seen wearing a dark band on her ring finger while out on a date with Eisner in Los Angeles, People reports. Twin sister and fellow Full House star Mary-Kate Olsen's divorce from Olivier Sarkozy, half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, was finalized in 2021. (Sources said the last straw was a full house.)