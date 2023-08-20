Earlier this year, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy put up a red flag on the widespread loneliness afflicting the United States. Now, groups around the country are forming to allow connections to be forged that might help alleviate that mass feeling of isolation—groups specifically for men, in what Tara Bahrampour calls the embrace of "an alternative conception of American masculinity." Writing for the Washington Post, Bahrampour talks about the currently prevailing notion that men should be able to take care of themselves and not wear their emotions on their sleeve, especially when it comes to their interactions with other men. She notes that reinforcement for this alpha-male stereotype continues to emanate from pop culture and even politicians, including former President Donald Trump.