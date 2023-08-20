Finally, Common Ground Among Americans: Tattoos

The Pew Research Center has managed to find a topic in America that is not politically divisive: tattoos. Its new survey finds that 32% of Americans have a tattoo, with neither the left nor the right dominating. Roughly a third of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents have some ink, the same percentage as Republicans. Some other tidbits:

38% of women have tattoos, compared to 27% of men. More than half of women 18 to 29 (56%) and 30 to 49 (53%) have one.

39% of Black Americans have a tattoo, ahead of Hispanic (35%), white (32%), and Asian Americans (14%).

The main reason for getting a tattoo (69%) is to remember someone or something.

43% of low-income adults have ink, more than those in middle-income (31%) and upper-income (21%) households.