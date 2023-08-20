Blue Beetle Sneaks Up on Barbie

'Oppenheimer' sets an odd record
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 20, 2023 1:25 PM CDT
Blue Beetle Sneaks Up on Barbie
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Xolo Maridue?a in a scene from "Blue Beetle."   (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

The DC superhero film Blue Beetle led weekend ticket sales with a modest $25.4 million opening, according to studio estimates Sunday, dethroning Barbie from the top spot after a record-setting run that left movie theaters colored pink for a month. The Barbie phenomenon is far from over. Greta Gerwig's film, which earlier in the week became the highest-grossing Warner Bros. release ever domestically, nearly managed to stay No. 1 again with $21.5 million in its fifth weekend. It's up to $567.3 million in North America and an eye-popping $1.28 billion globally, the AP reports.

The other half of "Barbenheimer" also continues to perform well for a movie so far into its run. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took in $10.6 million in its fifth week. With a $285.2 million domestic total, Oppenheimer owns the distinction of being the biggest box office hit never to land No. 1 at the weekend box office. The previous record-holder is 2016's Sing, which grossed $270.3 million in the shadow of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Hidden Figures. Universal Pictures' Oppenheimer has done even better overseas, with a global gross of $717.8 million through Sunday. Blue Beetle came in on the lower side of expectations and notched one of the lower debuts for a DC Comics movie. The film drew solid reviews and is the rare comic-book film to put a Hispanic cast front and center.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. Blue Beetle, $25.4 million.
  2. Barbie, $21.5 million.
  3. Oppenheimer, $10.6 million.
  4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, $8.4 million.
  5. Strays, $8.3 million.
  6. Meg 2: The Trench, $6.7 million.
  7. Talk to Me, $3.2 million.
  8. Haunted Mansion, $3 million.
  9. Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, $2.7 million.
  10. The Last Voyage of the Demeter, $2.5 million.
