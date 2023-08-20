Blue Beetle Sneaks Up on Barbie

The DC superhero film Blue Beetle led weekend ticket sales with a modest $25.4 million opening, according to studio estimates Sunday, dethroning Barbie from the top spot after a record-setting run that left movie theaters colored pink for a month. The Barbie phenomenon is far from over. Greta Gerwig's film, which earlier in the week became the highest-grossing Warner Bros. release ever domestically, nearly managed to stay No. 1 again with $21.5 million in its fifth weekend. It's up to $567.3 million in North America and an eye-popping $1.28 billion globally, the AP reports.

The other half of "Barbenheimer" also continues to perform well for a movie so far into its run. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took in $10.6 million in its fifth week. With a $285.2 million domestic total, Oppenheimer owns the distinction of being the biggest box office hit never to land No. 1 at the weekend box office. The previous record-holder is 2016's Sing, which grossed $270.3 million in the shadow of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Hidden Figures. Universal Pictures' Oppenheimer has done even better overseas, with a global gross of $717.8 million through Sunday. Blue Beetle came in on the lower side of expectations and notched one of the lower debuts for a DC Comics movie. The film drew solid reviews and is the rare comic-book film to put a Hispanic cast front and center.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.