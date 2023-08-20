10 Small Towns to Consider for Your Golden Years

CNN ranks its favorite places in America for retirees
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 20, 2023 10:30 AM CDT
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/PeopleImages)

If you're looking ahead to retirement and trying to suss out how to spend your golden years, now's the time to scout out some ideal spots. CNN has picked some of its favorite small towns in America to consider for a quiet retreat into post-retirement life. The news outlet reviewed cities with a population of 100,000 or less that not only boast an affordable quality of life, but also decent health care, safe surroundings, and plenty to do for the active senior set. Here are 10 of CNN's picks, spread from coast to coast:

  • Greenville, South Carolina
  • Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Eagle, Idaho
  • Cedar Park, Texas
  • Burlington, Vermont
  • Richland, Washington
  • Portland, Maine
  • Lawrence, Kansas
  • Carmel, Indiana
  • Franklin, Tennessee
Check out CNN to see some more top choices. (This is the best place to live in the US overall.)

