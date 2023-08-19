Abducted by a Serial Killer in '81, She Finally Tells Her Story

"I became friends with a serial killer," says Margy Palm. But not just any serial killer—the one who may have very well intended to kill her. Palm tells her story in detail for the first time to Julie Miller for Vanity Fair. Now 72, the San Antonio resident was kidnapped from a Kmart parking lot in that city on December 11, 1981, by Stephen Morin. Morin, 30, was someone to be feared: He had a gun and was "cranked up on amphetamines and feeling cornered by authorities." He had shot two women, killing one, that very morning, and was suspected of torturing and murdering more than 30 women across nine or 10 states. "What's one more damn dead b---- at this point?" he screamed at Palm. But Palm made a choice: not to fear Morin, but to pray aloud for him, even putting her hand on his forehead to cast out evil spirits.