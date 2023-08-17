Marjorie Taylor Greene's social media has been ablaze ever since her home state Georgia indicted former President Trump on Monday, along with 18 others . The congresswoman is mainly in "defend Trump" and " slam Fani Willis " mode, but on Tuesday, Greene also revealed something else that's been on her mind: a possible run for US Senate, or even a stint as vice president of the United States if Trump wins reelection in 2024.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes that Greene's mulling of a Senate run seems to have emerged after she heard that Brian Kemp, Georgia's current GOP governor, was considering his own campaign for Senate in 2026. "I haven't made up my mind whether I will do that or not," Greene said of possibly challenging Kemp in the Republican primary for that seat. "I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump's Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I'll be VP?"

Politico notes that Trump himself had brought up the idea of Greene vying for a Senate seat in March, at a rally in Texas. "Marjorie Taylor Greene, you happen to be here," he said at the time, per NBC News. "Would you like to run for the Senate? I will fight like hell for you, I tell you." Greene later said that Trump's remarks were "so nice of him to say." As for the possibility of being Trump's running mate—an idea she'd rebuffed in the past—Greene tells the AJC it would be "an honor," and one she'd think about "very, very heavily." (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)