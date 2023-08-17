Ticketmaster Sells 'No View' Beyoncé Seats

After wowing legions of fans in Europe and Canada, Beyoncé is now on the US leg of her Renaissance World Tour—and some fans are so desperate to see her that they're buying "listening only" seats. Axios reports that Ticketmaster has been "quietly" selling tickets for "listening" seats that the company describes as having "no view" or "no stage view." Such seats went for an eye-watering $226 plus taxes and fees at the singer's Atlanta concert last Friday, per Fox 5 , though Axios says one of its staffers paid just $50 for a seat at her concert in the Washington, DC, area last month.

The staffer could "see the screen during the concert and caught fleeting glimpses of Queen Bey herself when the superstar walked to the edge of the stage," Axios says. The outlet describes "listening-only" seats as the music industry's "new way to squeeze revenue" from fans, though in at least some cases it appears to be a new term for what have long been known as "obstructed view" seats. Ryan Bloomquist tells Insider that he bought a "no view listening only" ticket for one of Beyoncé's New Jersey shows last month and had a great time.

Bloomquist says the view from the seat was partially blocked by a VIP box, but since he was standing and dancing throughout the concert, he had a "perfect view." Other fans complained that the seats were being sold for almost $160, but "I wasn't too worried about it," Bloomquist says. "I just wanted to be there and surrounded by that Beyoncé energy." He says he believes the ticket was marked "no view" so the venue, MetLife Stadium, could "cover its bases." (Read more Beyonce stories.)