Have a 'Lazy Girl Job'? Don't Feel Guilty

Feel a twinge of guilt on the days you leave work right on time? Don't, says Jessica Grose, who takes a deep dive for the New York Times into what it means to be a "good" employee. Grose wants a more "positive spin" on two fairly new terms in particular: "quiet quitting" (where workers do the bare minimum to keep their jobs), and "lazy girl job," for which she cites a Wall Street Journal description: "The ideal lazy-girl job is one that can be done from home, comes with a chill boss, ends at 5pm sharp, and earns between $60,000 and $80,000 a year—enough to afford the basic comforts of young-adult life, yet not enough to feel compelled to work overtime." Grose takes issue with the negative connotations: "These concepts aren't about goofing off all day or shirking responsibility; they're about creating reasonable boundaries based on actual job descriptions."