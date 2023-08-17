Have a 'Lazy Girl Job'? Don't Feel Guilty

In the 'NYT,' Jessica Grose advocates for 'reasonable boundaries' for workers
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 17, 2023 11:27 AM CDT
Have a 'Lazy Girl Job'? Don't Feel Guilty
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Prostock-Studio)

Feel a twinge of guilt on the days you leave work right on time? Don't, says Jessica Grose, who takes a deep dive for the New York Times into what it means to be a "good" employee. Grose wants a more "positive spin" on two fairly new terms in particular: "quiet quitting" (where workers do the bare minimum to keep their jobs), and "lazy girl job," for which she cites a Wall Street Journal description: "The ideal lazy-girl job is one that can be done from home, comes with a chill boss, ends at 5pm sharp, and earns between $60,000 and $80,000 a year—enough to afford the basic comforts of young-adult life, yet not enough to feel compelled to work overtime." Grose takes issue with the negative connotations: "These concepts aren't about goofing off all day or shirking responsibility; they're about creating reasonable boundaries based on actual job descriptions."

Joan Williams of the Center for WorkLife Law agrees. "There is a distinction between not being available 24/7 and just putting in the minimum effort on your job. Those are different things," she says. Grose writes that choosing the former "shouldn't be framed as a moral failing," and that employers shouldn't freak out about workers putting down such boundaries. She cites as one example a pilot program in the UK that tested out a four-day workweek with no loss in productivity. It's about quality, not quantity, of work, writes Grose. "Not everyone should be a raging ambition monster; it is not sustainable for a varied and functional workplace." Read her essay in full here. (Read more workplace stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X