The New York Times got its hands on a rare insiders' memo about Ron DeSantis' debate strategy next week. To be clear, the memo isn't from the Florida governor's campaign, but from a company linked to Never Back Down, the main super PAC supporting him. The Times explains that particular pathway—the end-around may have something to do with a law that prohibits super PACs from privately strategizing with a candidate—but the interesting stuff is in the specific advice:

Trump: DeSantis is urged to defend Donald Trump and, in fact, to go after Chris Christie when the latter inevitably attacks the former president. Instead, DeSantis should praise Trump but say he would surely be too busy defending himself in court to properly run a nation.