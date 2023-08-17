Arrest Made After Microsoft Exec Killed in Front of His Child

Police have arrested a third person in the ambush-style murder of a Microsoft executive last year—his ex-wife. Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, 35, faces charges including first-degree murder, reports Fox News . Prosecutors say she helped plan the slaying of Jared Bridegan, 33, with her new husband, Mario Fernandez, who was previously arrested , per ABC News . Fernandez allegedly hired gunman Henry Teton, who confessed upon his arrest and is cooperating in the case against Fernandez—his former landlord—as part of a plea deal.

"This investigation has uncovered the truth of Jared's murder," said Melissa Nelson, a state attorney in Florida, on Thursday. "Henry Tenon did not act alone. Mario Fernandez did not plan alone, and Shanna Gardner's indictment acknowledges her central and key role in the cold, calculated, and premeditated murder of Jared Bridegan." The victim was shot to death in the affluent suburb of Jacksonville Beach on Feb. 16, 2022, when he got out of his vehicle to remove a tire from the road, per News4Jax. Prosecutors say it had been placed there as a trap.

Bridegan had just dropped off the 10-year-old twins he had with Gardner-Fernandez at her house and was heading back home to his new wife, with whom he had an infant and a 2-year-old daughter. The latter was in the vehicle when her father was shot, and while she was unharmed, prosecutors say bullets entered the vehicle. For that reason, the defendants also are charged with child abuse. (Read more murder charges stories.)