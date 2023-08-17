California Braces for Rare Tropical Storm

Hurricane Hilary is bearing down on California and the Southwest, driving the region to brace for heavy rain and strong winds. Hilary was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday morning, though forecasters expect it to weaken before it makes landfall. The storm "is not expected to be a hurricane on final approach," said Greg Postel, a hurricane and storm specialist for the Weather Channel, per CBS News . Even weakened a notch, Hilary would be the first tropical storm to make landfall in California in 84 years.

The storm is projected to reach the US by late Sunday or early Monday after hitting Mexico, per NBC News, with the biggest threat being rainfall—possibly several months' worth in a day or two. That could lead to flash flooding in what is usually the region's driest month, though the storm's path could change on its way to California. A tropical storm made landfall in Long Beach in 1939, California's only one in the 20th century, per the National Weather Service. "Whether it's a depression or a tropical storm, it doesn't matter," said Jamie Rhome of the National Hurricane Center, per the Los Angeles Times. "People need to be really thinking heavy rain and flood potential." (Read more Tropical Storm stories.)