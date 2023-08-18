Not All of Lizzo's Dancers Are Upset With Her

Lizzo hasn't been having a great month as she defends herself against accusations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment from three of her former backup dancers. Now, a group of her current dancers are singing her praises, though their comments are creating another mini-backlash. "We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour," read a Thursday Instagram post by Lizzo's Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers, per Deadline . "We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent."

The post went on to laud the singer for her "commitment to character and culture," and offered her thanks for "shattering limitations and kicking in the door" so that the dancers could "do what we love." Others in the comments similarly praised the 35-year-old star, and Lizzo herself was likely pleased by the support. Not everyone else was, however. "While I don't doubt that a time was had, this post seems invalidating to those that have not had favorable experiences," one commenter on the Instagram post wrote. Another noted: "This message is ill timed, awkward and disingenuous." It's unclear who actually penned it.

Although the plaintiffs in the suit against Lizzo haven't commented on the other dancers' narrative, their lawyer, Ronald Zambrano, warns that the Lizzo that everyone sees onstage may be very different than the real Lizzo. "The theme that I'm hearing is that there's an external persona that Lizzo presents, inclusivity and come as you are, but in private, it was very different," he tells People. "And that's what came across to me in talking to these young ladies. Lizzo was very different privately." Crystal Williams, one of the former dancers suing Lizzo, told the magazine previously that "we were treated poorly" and "nobody did anything about it." (Read more Lizzo stories.)