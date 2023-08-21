New York City Councilwoman Gets 'Very Creepy' On-Camera Kiss

New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov had what she later referred to as a "very creepy" moment in the middle of a TV interview Thursday. A CBS New York reporter was talking to Vernikov on Brighton Beach in Brooklyn when a man walking by suddenly kissed the Republican councilwoman on the cheek, NBC News reports. A visibly shocked Vernikov shouted, "What the f---?" as she turned to watch the man continue walking with a big grin on his face, laughing. The New York Police Department said there was no complaint filed about the incident as of Saturday. When Vernikov later shared video of the incident, she was met with a lot of support, the New York Post reports.