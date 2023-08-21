Britney on Divorce: 'I'm a Little Shocked'

Britney Spears has broken her silence on her pending divorce , which apparently came as a shock. The singer acknowledged her split from Sam Asghari, her husband of 14 months, on Saturday in the caption of an Instagram video , which showed her shaking her butt to Janet Jackson's "If." "[Six] years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its [sic] honestly nobody's business," she said of the split, per USA Today . She did a little explaining despite that, writing that "I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly." She continued, "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses."

"I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that," the singer wrote. "You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions," she continued, adding she "will be as strong as I can and do my best ... and I'm actually doing pretty damn good." Asghari, 29, filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences" amid rumors that he believes Spears, 41, cheated on him with a staff member at her home, per TMZ. Asghari, who is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees, didn't reference those rumors in a Thursday statement, but said the former couple "will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other." "I wish her the best always," he said. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)