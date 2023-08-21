Unsolicited Kiss After World Cup Victory Sparks Controversy

After Spain won its first-ever victory in the Women's World Cup Sunday, the president of the country's football federation apparently got too caught up in the heat of the moment. Luis Rubiales, stationed at the end of the line of people congratulating the team after they received their gold medals at FIFA's awards ceremony, grabbed player Jenni Hermoso by the head and kissed her on the mouth, reports TMZ , which has video of the incident. Needless to say, many were shocked at his behavior, and Hermoso was caught on video apparently saying "I didn't like it" in response to a reporter's question about the incident, CNN reports.

But she later apparently clarified her reaction, the Guardian reports, telling journalists that the kiss "was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings." She said she and Rubiales "have a great relationship" and his behavior with the team is "outstanding." Rubiales also pushed back on those criticizing him, saying the smooch was simply an "unimportant gesture of affection" and adding in one interview, "There are idiots all over. When two people have a moment of affection without any importance, we can't listen to idiocy. We're champions and I stay with that." (A New York City councilwoman also got an unsolicited on-camera kiss.)