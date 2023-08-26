Here's the 'Best' Time to Send a Work Email—but Maybe Don't

It's what everybody just loves to get—a work email on a Sunday afternoon. But by one measure, that is the best time for bosses to send one out, according to communications software company Axios HQ. The firm crunched data on nearly 9 million company emails and found that those sent between 3pm and 6pm on Sunday had a 94% chance of being opened, compared to a typical range of 50% to 76% the rest of the week, reports Fortune. The window of 6pm to 9pm also was strong, at 86%, per Business Insider. The rationale is pretty obvious: emails sent on a Sunday have less competition. But the coverage also suggests bosses think twice before hitting "send" on a Sunday in the name of morale.