Spain's Women Just Won Their First World Cup

Spain won its first Women's World Cup soccer championship with a 1-0 victory over England on Sunday. Spain won on a goal from Olga Carmona in the 29th minute, per the AP . The left back scored in back-to-back World Cup games for Spain, which had a tournament-best 18 goals in this World Cup, and she became just the seventh player in tournament history to score in both the semifinals and the final.

Spain, which had a near mutiny last year when 15 players quit the national team, was the more aggressive team in the final and pressed the entire game. The England loss was the first this tournament for coach Sarina Wiegman, who was hired in late 2021 as the team's first non-British manager. It was also Wiegman's second consecutive loss in the finale. The finale guaranteed a first-time Women's World Cup winner as neither Spain or England had ever hoisted the trophy. (Read more Women's World Cup stories.)