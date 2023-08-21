Trump's Bond Set at $200K in Georgia Case

Donald Trump's bond in Georgia has been set at $200,000—$80,000 for the racketeering charge and $10,000 for each of the other counts he has been charged with. The former president's lawyers agreed to the bond after meeting with the Fulton County District Attorney's office on Monday, CNN reports. The bond order filed in court Monday afternoon states that Trump "shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," per NBC News .

The order states that Trump "shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community"—including "posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media." Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who signed the bond order, has set a deadline of noon Friday for Trump and his 18 co-defendants to voluntarily appear at the Fulton County Jail to be booked, the AP reports.

Bond agreements were also entered Monday for four co-defendants, three of them lawyers accused of taking part in Trump's alleged scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Bond was set at $100,000 each for John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, the AP reports. Ray Smith's bond was set $50,000. Bail bondsman Scott Hall's bond was set at $10,000 and he was banned from communication with co-defendants, reports CNN. Hall is accused of taking part in a plot to access election equipment in Coffee County. (Read more Georgia indictment stories.)