On Maui, Biden Promises Long-Term Help in Rebuilding

President Biden saw the devastation left by the Maui wildfires in person on Monday, assuring Hawaiians of the federal government's commitment to providing lasting help with the recovery. "The country grieves with you, stands with you and will do everything possible to help you recover," Biden said in brief remarks, promising help with rebuilding "the way the people of Maui want to rebuild." With his wife, Jill; Gov. Josh Green, and other Hawaii officials, the president took a 20-minute aerial tour of Lahaina, the New York Times reports. "The devastation is overwhelming," Biden said.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, who was with Biden, said about 85% of the area affected by the fire has been searched for victims. The work could take another two weeks, she said. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said about 850 people are still unaccounted for, per CNN. The official death toll stands at 114. Criswell said the administration has distributed more than $8.5 million in aid so far to about 8,000 families affected by the disaster, per the AP. Biden had been criticized for his response after going nearly five days between public comments about it; his visit took place 13 days after the fires. Administration officials said he was working on the situation all along.

His visit was scheduled to last about six hours and include visits with survivors and emergency workers. The response by people along Biden's route was mixed, per the Times. One person in a group gathered to see the president's motorcade pass said she wants Biden to understand the scale of the destruction and provide the aid to match. "He really needs to look at this rubble and see this was no ordinary fire," said Pearl Patterson. Standing near Lahaina's landmark 150-year-old banyan tree, burned but standing, Biden cited it as emblematic of perseverance. "I believe it's a very powerful symbol of what we can and will do to get through this crisis," the president said. (Read more Hawaii wildfires stories.)