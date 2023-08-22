Scotland Arts Festival Crowns This Year's Best Joke

A renowned arts festival in Scotland has picked its top 10 jokes, and the winner is, as usual, one that might make you groan little. "I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah," is the winning entry at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, reports the BBC. It's from comedian Lorna Rose Treen, who is only the second female to win the contest in its 14 years, notes the Guardian. Treen, for the record, is "blooming chuffed" to have won with 44% of the public vote. The top 10 this year: