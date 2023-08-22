Scotland Arts Festival Crowns This Year's Best Joke

By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 22, 2023 11:14 AM CDT
File photo of the Edinburgh Fringe shop and ticket office on Edinburgh's Royal Mile, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Every August, the Scottish capital lays host to an arts festival that includes comics.   (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

A renowned arts festival in Scotland has picked its top 10 jokes, and the winner is, as usual, one that might make you groan little. "I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah," is the winning entry at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, reports the BBC. It's from comedian Lorna Rose Treen, who is only the second female to win the contest in its 14 years, notes the Guardian. Treen, for the record, is "blooming chuffed" to have won with 44% of the public vote. The top 10 this year:

  1. "I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah."—Lorna Rose Treen
  2. "The most British thing I've ever heard? A lady who said, 'Well I'm sorry, but I don't apologize.'"—Liz Guterbock
  3. "Last year I had a great joke about inflation. But it's hardly worth it now."—Amos Gill
  4. "When women gossip we get called bitchy; but when men do it's called a podcast."—Sikisa
  5. "I thought I'd start off with a joke about The Titanic—just to break the ice."—Masai Graham (who was last year's winner)
  6. "How do (celiac) Germans greet each other? Gluten tag."—Frank Lavender
  7. "My friend got locked in a coffee place overnight. Now he only ever goes into Starbucks, not the rivals. He's Costa-phobic."—Roger Swift
  8. "I entered the 'How not to surrender' competition and I won hands down."—Bennett Arron
  9. "Nationwide must have looked pretty silly when they opened their first branch."—William Stone
  10. "My grandma describes herself as being in her 'twilight years,' which I love because they're great films."—Daniel Foxx
