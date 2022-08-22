Here Are the 10 Top Jokes From Edinburgh Festival

(Newser) – The annual Edinburgh Festival Fringe has crowned its best joke of the year, along with nine runner-ups. Fair warning: If you don't like puns, you won't like this year's winner from part-time stand-up Masai Graham. The arts festival runs every August in the Scottish capital (pandemic permitting), and each year, a panel of judges compiles a list of jokes from the festival's many comedians, per the Guardian and BBC. At that point, the public votes for their favorites. This year's top 10:

"I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn't get pasta."—Masai Graham "Did you know, if you get pregnant in the Amazon, it's next-day delivery."—Mark Simmons "My attempts to combine nitrous oxide and Oxo cubes made me a laughing stock."—Olaf Falafel "By my age, my parents had a house and a family, and to be fair to me, so do I—but it is the same house and it is the same family."—Hannah Fairweather "I hate funerals—I'm not a mourning person."—Will Mars "I spent the whole morning building a time machine, so that's four hours of my life that I'm definitely getting back."—Olaf Falafel "I sent a food parcel to my first wife. FedEx."—Richard Pulsford "I used to live hand to mouth. Do you know what changed my life? Cutlery."—Tim Vine "Don't knock threesomes. Having a threesome is like hiring an intern to do all the jobs you hate."—Sophie Duker "I can't even be bothered to be apathetic these days."—Will Duggan