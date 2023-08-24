Mug Shots Released of Giuliani, Smiling Ellis

The booking photos of more people who surrendered in Atlanta in the Georgia election interference case have been released. Among them is the official mug shot of Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's onetime personal lawyer and current codefendant. The biggest smile so far belongs to Jenna Ellis, another former Trump attorney. Ellis posted the photo on X with two Bible verses about loving your enemies and trusting in God, the Hill reports.

Nine of the 19 defendants have been booked at the Fulton County Jail, per Newsweek, with Scott Hall, a former state lawmaker, and David Shafer the only other arrestees posing with something of a smile. Ellis faces two counts. Hall, who was a Fulton County poll watcher for the Republican Party, faces seven, per Yahoo News. Shafer, who was chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, already has made his mug shot his profile photo on X, per the Hill. He faces eight counts. (Read more election interference indictment stories.)