I Was Warned in 2018: 'Do Not Get Into That Sub'

"But like screaming at the screen, nothing that came out of anyone's mouth made any difference to the ending." So writes Susan Casey in her in-depth look for Vanity Fair about what happened to the Titan submersible. It's a fate, she explains, that she feared since 2018, when she began reporting her book The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean and was party to frequent concerned discussions about it within the deep-sea community. One veteran sub pilot gave it to her straight: "Do not get into that sub." One issue was the hull itself, which was made of filament-wound carbon fiber, "an unpredictable material that is known to fail suddenly and catastrophically under pressure."