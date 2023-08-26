Cops: Robbery Suspect Went to Store With 3 Parrots

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia are calling him the "Bird Bandit." Police say the suspect displayed a knife and robbed somebody of an undisclosed amount of money at a McDonald's in the Seven Corners area on Tuesday morning, the Washington Post reports. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s with a black cowboy hat—and three parrots.

Surveillance footage from a nearby 7-Eleven showed the man with two birds on his hat and another on his shoulder. Police say the suspect left the area in a blue SUV. Anyone with information should call 703-256-8035, police say. NBC Washington notes that since the man's feathered companions weren't present during the McDonald's robbery, they "may actually be innocent." (Read more weird crimes stories.)