Cops: Robbery Suspect Went to Store With 3 Parrots

They're trying to track down Virginia 'bird bandit'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 26, 2023 9:22 AM CDT
Police released this image of the "Bird Bandit."   (Fairfax County Police Department)

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia are calling him the "Bird Bandit." Police say the suspect displayed a knife and robbed somebody of an undisclosed amount of money at a McDonald's in the Seven Corners area on Tuesday morning, the Washington Post reports. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s with a black cowboy hat—and three parrots.

Surveillance footage from a nearby 7-Eleven showed the man with two birds on his hat and another on his shoulder. Police say the suspect left the area in a blue SUV. Anyone with information should call 703-256-8035, police say. NBC Washington notes that since the man's feathered companions weren't present during the McDonald's robbery, they "may actually be innocent." (Read more weird crimes stories.)

