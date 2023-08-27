Money Pours In After Trump's Booking

Donald Trump's booking at the Fulton County Jail resulted in his biggest wave of donations yet. His presidential campaign reported $7.1 million has been raised since he surrendered in Georgia on Thursday, Politico reports. Friday's haul was $4.18 million, which an aide called the campaign's biggest 24-hour take so far. Nearly $20 million has come in over the past three weeks, per Axios. The outpouring hasn't been completely spontaneous: The campaign has helped it along with emails and texts after Trump's brief appearance in Atlanta. And the candidate sent his first tweet in more than two years the same night, sending supporters to his website, which asks for money on its landing page.