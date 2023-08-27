Money Pours In After Trump's Booking

Donald Trump's booking at the Fulton County Jail resulted in his biggest wave of donations yet. His presidential campaign reported $7.1 million has been raised since he surrendered in Georgia on Thursday, Politico reports. Friday's haul was $4.18 million, which an aide called the campaign's biggest 24-hour take so far. Nearly $20 million has come in over the past three weeks, per Axios. The outpouring hasn't been completely spontaneous: The campaign has helped it along with emails and texts after Trump's brief appearance in Atlanta. And the candidate sent his first tweet in more than two years the same night, sending supporters to his website, which asks for money on its landing page.
The campaign already is selling shirts, posters, and other merchandise bearing Trump's booking photo and the words "Never surrender!" Private companies are getting in on that, too; Barstool Sports sells a Trump mug shot T-shirt for $32. The campaign doesn't want to share, and an aide posted a warning Thursday on X about selling unofficial indictment merchandise. "If you are a campaign, PAC, scammer and you try raising money off the mugshot of @realDonaldTrump and you have not received prior permission …WE ARE COMING AFTER YOU," the post says. (Read more Donald Trump 2024 stories.)