Student Tries to Enter Wrong House, Is Shot Dead

Tragedy took place days after start of fall semester at University of South Carolina
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 28, 2023 2:30 AM CDT
A South Carolina college student went to the wrong house Saturday, and it cost him his life. The 20-year-old sophomore at the University of South Carolina lived on the same street in Columbia, the state capital, where he was shot; police say he was trying to get into the wrong home around 2am when he was mistaken for a burglar and shot, ABC News reports. Police were first called to the home, which is adjacent to the campus but not on it, for a reported burglary in progress. "While en route, the emergency call for service was upgraded to a shots fired call," authorities say in a statement.

They found Nicholas Anthony Donofrio on the front porch, dead from a gunshot wound to his upper body. "Our Student Affairs team is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy, and we remind all of our students that help is always available to them," officials at the university, where the school year had just begun days before the shooting, said in a statement. Police did not reveal any information about the person who shot Donofrio, and said the incident remains under investigation, CBS News reports. (A similar shooting took place in Missouri in April.)

