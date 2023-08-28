Student Tries to Enter Wrong House, Is Shot Dead

A South Carolina college student went to the wrong house Saturday, and it cost him his life. The 20-year-old sophomore at the University of South Carolina lived on the same street in Columbia, the state capital, where he was shot; police say he was trying to get into the wrong home around 2am when he was mistaken for a burglar and shot, ABC News reports. Police were first called to the home, which is adjacent to the campus but not on it, for a reported burglary in progress. "While en route, the emergency call for service was upgraded to a shots fired call," authorities say in a statement.