Former US Star Swimmer Found Dead at 42

Jamie Cail's death is being investigated
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 28, 2023 2:00 AM CST
Former US Star Swimmer Found Dead in Virgin Islands
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / barbol88)

The death of a former US swimming star is being investigated in the US Virgin Islands. Jamie Cail, 42, who was a competitive swimmer in her youth and won a gold medal as a member of a US relay team at 1997's Pan Pacific Championships, was found dead in her St. John home just after midnight on Feb. 21 by her boyfriend, NBC News reports. The unnamed boyfriend left a local bar shortly before that time and returned to their home to check on her. He found her unresponsive on the floor, and he and a friend took her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead after CPR was attempted, WCVB reports.

No further information on Cail's cause of death has been released; local police said simply that she "succumbed to her ailment" without naming what that ailment was. The Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating her death. Cail also won a silver medal at the FINA Swimming World Cup in 1998. The New Hampshire native was a high school swimming champion before going on to swim for the University of Southern California and then the University of Maine. Before her death, she worked at a coffee shop on St. John, and was said to be a popular member of the community. (Read more Virgin Islands stories.)

