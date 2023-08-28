Stocks Climb as Corporate Reports Roll In

Wall Street is wrapping up its latest round of earnings reports, which have mostly beaten analysts' expectations. Still, overall profits for the S&P 500 have contracted about 4% under the weight of persistent inflation. Best Buy, Costco, and Dollar General are among the bigger retailers that will report results this week. 3M jumped 5.2% following reports that the company had agreed to a $5.5 billion settlement over faulty earplugs, a lower figure than expected. Boston Scientific rose 6% after giving investors an encouraging update on a study for a heart device. Shares of Hawaiian Electric jumped 44.6% as the utility pushed back against accusations it is responsible for the wildfire that devastated Lahaina. The company said power to the lines in the area of the fire had been cut off hours before the blaze began, rebutting an allegation in a lawsuit filed by Maui County. Shares are still down about 63% over the past three weeks.

Investors have a busy week ahead full of economic reports that could shed more light on the employment market and whether inflation is still cooling. The data could provide more clues about whether the Fed is likely to hold interest rates steady or raise them again before the year closes. Wall Street will get an update Tuesday on consumer confidence, which jumped sharply in July and is expected to remain strong in August. The government will issue its July report on job openings on Tuesday and its broader jobs report for August on Friday. Investors and economists will be focusing closely on the government's latest inflation update on Thursday.