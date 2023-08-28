Give a High-Five to Our Hardest-Working State

North Dakota comes in at No. 1 on WalletHub's rankings, while New Mexico brings up the rear
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 28, 2023 4:15 PM CDT
Give a High-Five to Our Hardest-Working State
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/chayathonwong)

Compared to workers in other countries, Americans are known for balking at taking too much vacation time, either because their employer doesn't offer that many paid days off or because workers feel they can't miss too many days without negative repercussions. The positive side of that coin is that US workers have become known for their work ethic—and WalletHub poked around to see which state is most known for rolling up its sleeves. The site looked at all 50 states across 10 metrics in two main categories: direct work factors (everything from the average number of hours in a workweek and a state's employment rate, to shares of workers who rebuff vacation time), and indirect work factors, including average commute times, average time spent on leisure activities, and the share of workers holding down more than one job. Here, the top and bottom 10 states:

Hardest-working states

  1. North Dakota (No. 1 in "Direct Work Factors" category)
  2. Alaska
  3. South Dakota
  4. Nebraska
  5. Wyoming
  6. Texas
  7. Virginia
  8. Colorado
  9. Kansas
  10. Hawaii

Least hardworking states

  1. Pennsylvania
  2. Oregon
  3. Rhode Island
  4. Ohio
  5. Nevada
  6. Connecticut
  7. Michigan
  8. West Virginia
  9. New York (last in "Direct Work Factors" category)
  10. New Mexico
See how other states ranked here. (Ready to get to work? These US cities are the best places to start a career.)

