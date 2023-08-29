Bachelorette Alum Who Posted About Depression Dead at 36

A Bachelorette contestant who had been open about his mental health struggles over the years has died at age 36. Josh Seiter, who appeared on season 11 of the reality dating series in 2015 but was eliminated by Kaitlyn Bristowe in the first week, had gone on to be romantically linked to women from other reality shows, including 90 Day Fiance and Love After Lockup, EW.com reports. He had also posted openly on social media about being a survivor of depression, anxiety, and OCD, and said he had attempted suicide in the past. A statement released on his Instagram account doesn't give any details about his death, but does remind people that anyone experiencing a "mental health crisis" and needing help can call or text the 988 Lifeline , ETOnline reports.

On Thursday, Seiter himself had posted on Instagram for what would turn out to be the final time, captioning a smiling photo of himself, "Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile." Seiter, who had previously identified as pansexual, recently came out as bisexual, and had also been linked to Monica Beverly Hillz, a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race who was the first contestant from the show to come out as trans. "As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world," reads the statement announcing his death. "His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone." (Read more celebrity death stories.)