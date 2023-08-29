Suits Creator Says Royals Demanded Change to Show

Years after its nine-season run finished, Suits has become a smash hit on Netflix—and creator Aaron Korsh has confirmed that Britain's royal family "weighed in on some stuff" related to the character played by Megan Markle in the legal drama. "Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn't do, and it was a little irritating," he tells the Hollywood Reporter . Markle started dating Prince Harry in 2016, a year before she left the show at the end of its seventh season. Korsh says one palace intervention he remembers is a demand that the word "poppycock" be replaced.

Korsh says "poppycock" is a term his wife's family uses to refer to sensitive topics. "As a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock,'" he tells the Reporter. "And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn't want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth. I presume because they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying "cock." So, we had to change it to 'bulls---' instead of 'poppycock.'" He says he didn't like the change because he had told his in-laws "poppycock" would be in the show. "There was maybe one or two more things, but I can't remember," Korsh says.

Korsh says the request wasn't relayed through Markle but from a producer or agent. He says he's not sure how the royal family got the Suits scripts. "I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don't remember the process by which they got them," he says. The Guardian reports that Harry mentioned the royal meddling in his memoir Spare. The show's "writers were frustrated, because they were often advised by the palace comms team to change lines of dialogue, what her character would do, how she would act," he wrote. (Read more Meghan Markle stories.)