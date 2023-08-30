3 Weeks After Girl, 4, Drowned, Rest of Her Family Found Dead

Three weeks ago, a 4-year-old girl fatally drowned in Allen, Texas. On Monday morning, her parents and brothers were found dead in the family home in what police believe was a murder-suicide in which the girl's drowning "is believed to be a factor," per a police spokesperson. A resident of the home where Farman and Layla Sherwani and their sons Mateen, 2, and Shaheen, 12, were found dead was locked out and could not get in; when relatives of the victims as well as police arrived, the bodies were discovered, NBC News reports. Police say the victims were shot, Fox 4 reports.

A neighbors says the resident who was locked out was a grandmother of the family, and describes her as "really distraught." "From what my understanding is they were a close-knit family. Few siblings lived on the same street within walking distance of each other," says an imam at the mosque the family attended. "We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of four family members," says the Islamic Association of Allen, which held a vigil for the family Tuesday. The imam says the family was "really broken" after the drowning death of daughter Lyian. (On New York City's Upper West Side, a similar tragedy.)