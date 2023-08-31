Rent-a-Hitman is a parody website , but its fake customer-service awards and customer testimonials have convinced more than a few people to submit legitimate requests for an assassin, leading to at least 30 arrests, per People . The latest to fall for the ruse is apparently Jazmin Paez, an 18-year-old Florida woman whose alleged request for a hitman was more bone-chilling than most. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Paez, of Miami, sought out an operative to kill her 3-year-old son. As NBC News reports, Paez allegedly submitted an address and a photo of the boy and even provided a safe word for the potential killer: "Put me in coach."

The site is managed by California resident Bob Innes, whose purported 17,985 "operatives" represent police departments in the US, per People. He reached out to Miami-Dade police about Paez's alleged request last month, per NBC. An officer posing as a hitman then contacted the teen, who agreed to pay him $3,000 for the killing, per the affidavit. Arrested July 18, Paez is charged with first-degree solicitation of murder and unlawful use of a communications device. An alleged accomplice, 18-year-old Gamaliel Soza, was arrested Monday and is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, as well as unlawful use of a communications device. Both have been released on $15,000 bond.

A search of Paez's cellphone revealed text messages in which "Soza appears to have indicated that her child was the only thing that stood between them," per Law & Crime. He allegedly wrote, "The kid is the problem, I hope you see that. All I ever wanted, was to free you." He also allegedly wrote, "You do it, and I'll think about coming back." In response, Paez allegedly claimed to have left her son in the woods "to be eaten by bears or drown." Soza allegedly asked for proof. "The fact that the website was able to prevent a violent crime and save a life ... that's what makes it worthwhile to me," Innes tells WTVJ. "It's a really bad story" but "at least the child is going to be OK." The boy is safe with relatives, WTVJ reports. (Read more murder plot stories.)