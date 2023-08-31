Politics / Donald Trump Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Case Former president won't have to appear in court next week at arraignment hearing By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Aug 31, 2023 10:30 AM CDT Copied Former President Donald Trump speaks at CPAC 2023 on March 4 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Former President Trump has pleaded not guilty and waived arraignment in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, per the AP. That means he won't have to show up for an arraignment hearing that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had set for next week. Trump and 18 others were charged earlier this month in a 41-count indictment that outlines an alleged scheme to subvert the will of Georgia voters who had chosen Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent in the presidential election. story continues below Several other people charged in the indictment had already waived arraignment in filings with the court, saving them a trip to the courthouse in downtown Atlanta. Trump previously traveled to Georgia on Aug. 24 to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail, where he became the first former president to have a mugshot taken. (Trump faces an "Easter egg" complication with the Georgia indictment.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up